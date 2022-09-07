WBJEE 2022 Councelling Result Declared At wbjeeb.nic.in; Details Here

West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) 2022 Councelling Result has been declared today on September 7, 2022 on the official website--wbjeeb.nic.in. Candidates who applied for WBJEE Round 1 seat allotment can visit the online website and check their results.

The WBJEE 2022 Counselling Result has been declared online for the Round 1 Seat Allotment or admissions process being conducted. Meanwhile, it must be noted by the candidates that all those who have managed to secure their seats in this round, can now move further with the admission procedures. The last date to enroll for admission is September 12, 2022, and candidates are advised to complete their admission procedures by September 12.

In order to check WBJEE Counselling Round 1 Seat Allotment results online, candidates require their login credentials. They can also follow the step-by-step process mentioned below and check their results.

WBJEE 2022 Counselling Result Released: How To check Seat Allotment?

Step 1: To check the results, candidates need to visit the official website of West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination -- wbjeeb.nic.in.

Step 2: Now, on the homepage, click on the link that reads, 'Seat Allotment Result of Round 1 for WBJEE 2022 Counselling.'

Step 3: You will see a new page appearing on the screen. Enter all the required login details.

Step 4: Your WBJEE Seat Allotment result 2022 will appear on the screen.

NOTE: Save and download the result and take a printout for future reference.

It must be noted by the candidates that the WBJEE 2022 Counselling Result for Round 1 will only be visible till 6 PM on September 12, 2022. Following this, the admissions process for round 2 will begin for everyone. Also, the WBJEE Counselling Round 2 result will be declared on September 15, 2022.

Candidates are advised to keep a close eye on the official website in order to get all the latest updates regarding important dates for WBJEE Councelling 2022.

A total of 1.1 lakh candidates registered for the WBJEE 2022 out of which 81,393 students appeared for the exam. Meanwhile, 80,132 students qualified for the WBJEE 2022 exam.