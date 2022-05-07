New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) released the answer key for the WBJEE 2022. Candidates who took the joint entrance exam can now check and download the answer key from the official website of the education board -- wbjeeb.nic.in.

Candidates should note that they are allowed to raise objections on the answer key till 8th May 2022. Apart from that, candidates should know that this is a provisional answer key, and after this, the final answer key will be released. The education board will make the final answer on the basis of the challenges received and the result.

If you have also appeared for the exam and want to check and download the answer key, then check this step-wise guide to download WBJEE 2022 Answer Key.

WBJEE 2022 Answer Key – How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website wbjeeb.nic.in

Step 2: Students will find the Model Answer Key link at the last of the home page for the examination -- click on that

Step 3: A new window would open

Step 4: Now, the candidate needs to select the examination application number, date of birth, and sign in

Step 5: WBJEE 2022 answer key will appear in front of your screens.

NOTE: Check and download the answer key for future references.

It should be noted that candidates will be allowed to raise objections till 11:59 pm on May 8, 2022. Candidates have to pay Rs 500 for raising every single objection. Please note, that the fee is non-refundable.

Also, if a candidate raised an objection and did not pay the objection fees, then it will be summarily rejected. Results are expected to be announced by the end of May. Candidates are further advised to keep a check on the official website for more information.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen