Kolkata | Jagran Education Desk: The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education, WBCHSE will be release the West Bengal HS Result 2022 on Friday, June 10, 2022. Students who appeared for the WB HS Exams 2022 will be able to check their WBCHSE 12 Result 2022 on the official website of the West Bengal Board.

As per a notice issued by WBCHSE, the link for the results would be activated from 12 PM onwards. Earlier this link was slated to be made available at 11:30 AM, but has now been delayed. The press conference at Rabindra Milan Mancha, Vidyasagar Bhavan on the Council, however, would continue as per the schedule at 11 AM.

Students who appeared for the exams must know that to check the WB HS result 2022, students will have to use their login credentials. As per the tentative estimates shared by the WBCHSE, a total of 7.45 lakh students are waiting for WB HS results 2022. The results would be declared online on wbresults.nic.in.

Students can also check their West Bengal results on third-party apps such as indiaresults.com, examtec.com and results.shiksha. Wait for nearly 7 lakh students will get over after West Bengal Board will declare the result for the Class 12 board exams that were conducted by the council from April 2 to April 26, 2022.

Here are steps to check the West Bengal Class 12th Results:

Visit the official website at wbresults.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the result link

Once the link is clicked, enter your credentials

Your West Bengal results will appear on the screen

Check and download your results and save it for future reference.

Meanwhile, students should know that along with the announcement of WB HS 2022 result, the board authorities are also expected to release the list of toppers/merit list for the students. Also, they will release the pass percentage and result statistics. For more details and latest information on the same students are advised to keep a check on the official website of WBCHSE.

Posted By: Ashita Singh