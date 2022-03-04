New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education is likely to revise the dates of the 12th board exams that are supposed to take place from April 2. The decision is been taken in order to avoid a clash with medical and engineering entrance tests. The information was shared by WBCHSE president Chiranjib Bhattacharya.

The West Bengal education board is conducting the exams from March 7, while other boards are holding exams from the month of April. It should be noted that West Bengal Board is conducting exam only once a year whereas others boards such as CBSE, CISE conducts their board exam twice a year.

"Nothing has been finalised yet. We will explore and evaluate these factors and pass on the recommendations to the state government. The final call is likely next week,” WBCHSE President Chiranjib Bhattacharya was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

As per the education board, the exams for class 12 will start from April 2 and end on April 20, 2022, whereas the WBBSE Class 10 board exams will commence from March 7 and will go up to March 16.

Meanwhile, the first session JEE Main is going to take place from April 16 to 21, whereas the second session will be conducted from May 24 to 29. Raising concerns over the JEE Main entrance test dates, a large section of students took to their Twitter handle and demanded postponement of the JEE Main exam. Students claimed that with the given schedule they will be left with very little time between the board exam and engineering entrance.

Apart from West Bengal Board, different boards such as Telangana and Karnataka boards have also considered revising the dates of their board exams in order to grant students more time between competitive entrance exams and board exams.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen