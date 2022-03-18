New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education, (WBCHSE) has decided to re-schedule the West Bengal class 12 Board Exam 2022 due to by-elections to Asansol Lok Sabha seat and Ballygunge assembly constituency. The education board has released the revised schedule. The board has decided to conduct the examination from April 6 and the exams will end on April 27, 2022. candidates can check the schedule at the official site of the education board -- wbchse.nic.in.

“Dates for a few subjects for the Higher Secondary exams in the state changed; no exams will be held between April 6-15 due to bypolls. The exams will end on April 27, instead of April 26,” West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee told the media.

The Class 12 board exam will start with languages such as Bengali, English, Hindi, Nepali, Urdu, Santhali, Odia, Telegu, Gujarati, and Punjabi language and will end with Biological Science, Business Studies, and Political Science.

As per further details, only one exam each day will take place from 10 am to 1.15 pm (3 hours and 15 minutes). It should be noted that the time of 3 hours and 15 minutes is allotted both for reading the question paper and writing the answer.

Earlier, CM Banerjee dropped a hint towards rescheduling the WB class 12 board exams during an interaction with 391 students who have recently returned from war-torn Ukraine.

"Higher Secondary Examinations are approaching, but the by-election dates are coinciding with the exams. There may be a change in the dates of the examinations. Let me see, I will have a discussion on it," Banerjee was quoted by news agency PTI said.

Earlier, the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) released a revised date sheet for the class 12 board exam in order to avoid a clash with JEE (Main) examination.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen