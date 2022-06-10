New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The West Bengal HS Result 2022 has been announced by the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education, WBCHSE on Friday (June 10, 2022). The result was announced at the press conference by WBCHSE at 11 AM. Students who appeared in WB HS Exams 2022 can check their results on the official website of the West Bengal Board and can view their results from 12 PM onwards.

WBCHSE 12th Results 2022: Passing percentage

This year, the passing percentage of students in WBCHSE 12th Exams is 88.44 per cent. 7,44,655 were enrolled for the exam this year, and 7,20,862 appeared for the exam. The number of students who passed this year is 6,36,875.

WBCHSE 12th Results 2022: List of Websites

Students can check their results on the official website of the West Bengal Board, wbresults.nic.in. Apart from the official website, students can check results on www.wbbse.org madhyamik result 2022.

WBCHSE 12th Results 2022: How to check

Follow these step by step guidelines to check your results:

Go to the official website at wbresults.nic.in.

Click on the result link available on the homepage.

Enter the details required like roll number, etc.

After that, students can see their results.

Download the result and take a printout for future reference.

WBCHSE 12th Results 2022: Toppers

Adisha Dev Sharma has topped this year with 99.6 per cent and 498 marks. Sayandip Sharma has secured the second position with 99.4 per cent and 497 marks. Meanwhile, three students have secured the third position. Rohin Sen, Soham Das and Parichay Pari have secured the third rank with 496 marks. Moreover, 272 students are in the top 10 merit list. Out of 272, 128 are girls and 144 are boys.

This year, WBCHSE 2022 started on April 2 and ended on April 26, 2022, and the exams were held offline. West Bengal HS exams for next year have been announced already and they will be held from March 14 to 27, 2023. It has also been announced that the exam will be conducted in full syllabus.

Posted By: Simran Srivastav