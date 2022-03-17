Kolkata | Jagran Education Desk: West Bengal Cheif Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday, dropped a hint towards rescheduling Higher Secondary Examinations in the state because of the by-elections to Asansol Lok Sabha seat and Ballygunge assembly constituency.

Exams for class 12 are scheduled to take place from April 2-26, while the by-polls will be held on April 12, and votes will be counted on April 16.

"Higher Secondary Examinations are approaching, but the by-election dates are coinciding with the exams. There may be a change in the dates of the examinations. Let me see, I will have a discussion on it," Banerjee was quoted by news agency PTI said.

Mamata hinted towards rescheduling the exam during an interaction with 391 students who have recently returned from war-torn Ukraine.

Earlier, the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) released a revised date sheet for the class 12 board exam in order to avoid a clash with JEE (Main) examination.

Talking about the election, then Shatrughan Sinha from TMC will represent in the Asansol constituency, whereas another contender of TMC, Babul Supriyo, will fight from the Ballygunge seat. Meanwhile, CPI(M) has named Saira Shah Halim in Ballygunge and Partha Mukherjee in Asansol. On the other hand, Bhartiya Janta Party is yet to announce the name of the candidates.

The bypoll was necessitated in the Asansol constituency as Babul Supriyo resigned as the BJP MP after joining the TMC. The Ballygunge seat is going to the by-elections as incumbent MLA, and state minister Subrata Mukherjee died in November last year.

(With agency inputs)

