WBBSE Madhyamik Exam 2023: History Exam Date Changed; Check Revised Schedule Here

West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) board exams for the class 10 History paper are rescheduled in view of bye-elections. The class 10 History exam will now be conducted on March 1, the exam was to be held on February 27. Candidates can check the notification at– wbbse.wb.gov.in.

“It has been found that the date of polling of bye-election to 60- Sagardighi Assembly Constituency is to be held on 27.02.2023, Monday clashing with the scheduled History examination of Madhyamik Pariksha (SE), 2023 on the same date,” reads the official notice.

According to the West Bengal Madhyamik date sheet, the exam will commence on February 23 and will end on March 4, 2023, in pen and paper mode. The exam will be conducted in a single shift from 11:45 am to 3 pm. According to media reports, WBBSE is expected to release the admit card 2023 in the first week of February.

WBBSE Madhyamik: Class 10 Date Sheet

23 February– First Languages

24 February– Second Languages

25 February– Geography

27 February– History (Now on March 1)

28 February– Life Science

2 March– Mathematics

3 March– Physical Science

4 March– Optional elective subjects

WBBSE Class 10 Date Sheet: Here’s How To Check

Step 1: Go to the official website– wbbse.wb.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the link WB Madhyamik Routine PDF.

Step 3: Click on the link and a pdf will open.

Step 4: Now check the details available there.

Note: Download and print out the PDF for future reference.