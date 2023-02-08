WBBSE Madhyamik Admit Card 2023 To Be Released On February 13; Check Details

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) will release the admit card on February 13 for the class 10 board exam. The head of the institution shall collect the WBBSE class 10 admit card 2023 from the camp offices between 11 am to 5 pm. Afterward, the admit card will be distributed among the students.

The candidates appearing for the class 10 board examination can collect the admit card from their respective schools from February 15, 2023. The notice has further mentioned that if any discrepancy or error will be found in the admit card, it should be brought to the notice of the Regional council offices of the board in writing by February 20, 2023, for corrections. Candidates must note that no application for modifications will be entertained after the deadline.

According to the date sheet, the WBBSE class 10 exam will be conducted on February 23 and will end on March 4, 2023. The exam will be conducted in pen-paper mode. The exam will be held in a single shift from 11:45 am to 3:00 pm. Candidates can check the full schedule at wbbse.org.