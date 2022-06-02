New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education, WBBSE is all set to announce the WB Class 10th or Madhyamik Result 2022 tommorow (June 2). The results will be announced at 9 in the morning. Students who appeared in the exam are advised to keep a close eye on the official website. Once the results are out, students can check and download their results from the official website of the education board -- wbbse.wb.gov.in

Students should note that the education board has released a detailed notice regarding the declaration of the results on the official website. The education body conducted the class 10 exam from March 7 till March 16, 2022. While talking about numbers, then more than 11 lakh students have registered for WB Board Madhyamik exams 2022.

If you have also appeared for the exam and want to download the results (once out), then here's how you can do it by following these simple steps.

WB Madhyamik Result 2022: Step by Step Guide to Check Scores

Step 1: Visit the official website of the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education at wbbse.wb.gov.in and wbresults.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage of the website, students will find the link that reads “West Bengal WBBSE Class 10 Madhyamik Result 2022″ -- click on that

Step 3: Enter your login credentials

Step 4: The West Bengal WBBSE Class 10 Madhyamik Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

NOTE: Download it and take a printout of it for future reference

Websites where students can check the WB Madhyamik Result 2022:

wbbse.wb.gov.in

wbresults.nic.in

Apart from these websites, students can also check their results through SMS. In order to check results via SMS, students need to open the message box in their mobile and type WB<SPACE> Roll number and send it to 5676750. Candidates can also download the mobile app, “Madhyamik Results 2022″ from the play store

