New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The West Bengal Class 10 board exams will begin today March 7, 2022. Exams will be conducted in offline mode across the 4194 exam centers across the state. The WBBSE class 10 exams will be conducted until March 16, 2022, and exam shift timings are 11:45 AM to 3 PM.

As per the details available, this year for the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education, Madhyamik Pariksha 2022 a total of 11,18,821 students had registered which includes 6,21,931 girls and 4,96,890 boys. After almost a year, the West Bengal Board will be conducting Class 10 final exams, as exams for the 2021 batch had to be cancelled due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

For the WBBSE Madhyamik Pariksha 2022, Internet services in many areas will be suspended to avoid any leaks, untoward activities. The move comes in after a report of leak question papers was disseminated using social media in several districts including Malda and Murshidabad.

According to a government report, intelligence reports have been received that internet transmission and voice over internet telephony may be used for "unlawful activities in certain areas over the next few days".

"The board has no role in this issue. It is purely an administrative decision taken by the state secretariat."

Students are not allowed to carry any electronic devices to the exam hall. The banned items in the exam centre include mobile phones, electronic devices, headphones, and any other electronic gadgets,"said WBBSE President Kalyanmoy Ganguly reported PTI.

WBBSE Class 10 exam guidelines:

Students must carry Madhyamik admit cards to the exam centre, they need to reach the exam centre 30 minutes before the reporting time.

The students need to carry face mask, hand sanitiser; they need to follow mandatory Covid-19 guidelines at exam centre. More than 25 students will not be permitted in a class.

Before answering the questions, read all the instructions on the question paper and the answer sheet. The question papers will be provided 15 minutes before the start of exam at 11:45 AM.

