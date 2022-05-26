New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education is likely to announce the West Bengal Madhyamik or Class 10 final exam results soon. Students who appeared for the exam are advised to keep a close eye on the official website of the education board. Once the results are out, students can check and download the results from the official website -- wbbse.wb.gov.in

However, the education board is yet to confirm a date and time regarding the declaration of results. Talking about numbers, then approximately 10 lakh students appeared for WBBSE Exams and are now eagerly waiting for their results. The education body conducted the exams in 2022 after a gap of a year, and the papers took place from March 7 to 16 on single shifts.

Due to the rising number of Covid cases, the education body did not conduct the b Madhyamik exams in 2021 and evaluated students using an alternative assessment scheme.

If you also appeared for the exam and want to check and download the results, then here's how you can do it by following these simple steps.

Here’s How to check WBBSE Madhyamik result 2022

Step 1: Go to the official website of the education board -- wbbse.wb.gov.in

Step 2: When the results will be announced, students can check the link on the official page of the website

Step 3: Now, students need to enter their roll number and date of birth

Step 4: Submit and check your result

NOTE: Check, download and take a printout of the results for future use.

Back in 2021, a total of 10,79,749 candidates registered for the Class WBBSE 10th or Madhyamik exam. A total of 79 students scored 697 marks and cleared the exam, whereas the pass percentage was 100 per cent.

