WB Board Exams 2021: Basu also said that officials from his department will talk to senior members of the board of secondary education and the council of higher secondary education regarding this matter.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: West Bengal Education Minister Bratya Basu on Thursday said that the state’s board examinations this year will be held after the Covid-19 crisis is contained. Basu also said that officials from his department will talk to senior members of the board of secondary education and the council of higher secondary education regarding this matter. A decision regarding the matter would be taken keeping all the safety concerns in mind and in consultation with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

"In the past 100 years, the world hasn't faced a crisis situation such as the one we are facing right now. There is, however, a rule of nature, and the pandemic would not rage on forever. Once the situation is brought under control the exams can be held," Basu said at Bikash Bhavan.

The Minister also said that midday meals will be provided in all schools where the buildings were converted into Covid- safe homes in compliance with the administration’s directions. However, the education minister did not give any update on the cancellation of the secondary examination. State board exams for classes 10 and 12 were earlier scheduled to be held in June.

Meanwhile, parents of students are demanding to cancel the examinations pertaining to the current situation of Coronavirus. They have claimed that the prolonged decision on whether or not Board exams will take place is causing emotional stress to students. Parents have also expressed concern over the threat of students contracting the virus due to offline exams.

Earlier, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) also expressed concern for the health of its teachers. CBSE said that it prioritizes the health of its teachers and therefore extended the deadline for submitting the mark sheet of class 10 students on its E-portal.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan