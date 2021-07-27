Uttarakhand Scool Reopening News: The decision to reopen the schools came after the state witnessed a decline in new COVID cases. Schools in Uttarakhand were closed when the second wave of the COVID-19 hit the country in May.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Uttarakhand government on Tuesday decided to reopen the schools for students of classes 6th to 12th from August 1. The decision to reopen the schools came after the state witnessed a decline in new COVID cases. Schools in Uttarakhand were closed when the second wave of the COVID-19 hit the country in May.

Earlier in June, the Uttarakhand government had ordered the reopening of schools for classes 1 to 12 from July 1 via online mode. “Classes to resume in schools via online mode from July 1, 2021” JL Sharma, Joint Secretary, had said in a circular. "This decision to resume classes in online mode has been taken considering the health and safety of teachers and students amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic", the circular added.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan