Dehradun | Jagran Education Desk: The schools in Uttarakhand are set to reopen from August 2 for which guidelines with Standard Operating Procedures have been issued by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami’s government. The schools in Uttarakhand will reopen from August 2 for the students between Class 9 and Class 12. For classes 6 to 8, the classes are scheduled to resume from August 16. The government has capped the total fees which the schools will be able to charge just at the Tuition fees.



SOP for the schools reopening from August 2

- The schools will reopen for the classes between 9 to 12 from August 2 onwards.



- The schools will also reopen for classes between 6 to 8 from August 16.



- The school administration will have to ensure the availability of sanitisers inside the school premises.



- One nodal officer will be appointed for every school.



- If the number of students is more, then the school administration can choose to call up the students on an odd-even basis.



- The students will have to submit a No Objection Certificate from their parents.



- For the students between Classes 1 to 5, the online classes will continue.



- Before the reopening of schools, all teachers and school staff must compulsorily be vaccinated.



- All the typical school gatherings such as morning prayers, student’s meet, games and cultural programs will stay banned.



- The schools have been cautioned to take only tuition fee and not to charge any other constituent fee furthermore.



- The mid day meal in schools will remain discontinued for the near future.



- The classes for the students between Classes 9 to 12 will go on for four hours whereas the ones from students between classes 6 to 8 will go on for three hours.

