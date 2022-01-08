New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Uttarakhand government, on late Friday night, issued fresh COVID-19 cases guidelines due to a surge in cases. As per guidelines, Chief secretary SS Sandhu announced the ban on political rallies and protests in the poll-bound state. Apart from this, he also ordered to close all Anganwadi centres and schools up to class 12 till January 16. The state government has asked the schools and colleges to operate via online mode.

This decision was taken after Uttarakhand reported 630 COVID-19 cases on Thursday, the highest single-day rise in seven months and 3 deaths due to the virus. For the past few days, the state is reporting more than 100 new cases daily. Also, on Wednesday, Uttarakhand high court asked the EC to consider banning large public meetings and allowing only virtual rallies for the polls. Uttarakhand is scheduled for assembly polls next month.

The state government conducted a late-night meeting on Friday and announced fresh guidelines imposing curfews, banning large meetings and shutting down restaurants, malls, cinemas etc to 50 per cent of total capacity.

On Friday, the Mizoram government ordered to close schools for students of classes 1 to 9 and 11 after witnessing a spike in COVID-19 cases. Colleges, hostels, universities and other educational institutions have also been shut down. They have been asked to conduct classes online. However, schools and hostels for classes 10 and 12 will remain open due to the upcoming board exams.

Several other states have also shut down the schools, including Bihar, Assam, Odisha, Maharashtra, Delhi and West Bengal.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv