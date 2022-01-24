New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Uttarakhand Govt extends COVID restrictions in the state till January 31, 2022. Owing to this, all Anganwadi Centres and educational institutions up to the 12th standard will remain closed and have been asked to continue with online classes. Earlier, on January 22, updated COVID-19 guidelines were released stating night curfew from 10 pm to 6 am, market timings, restrictions on public and other details.

"In a letter dated Jan 22, Uttarakhand Govt extends COVID restrictions in the state till January 31. All Anganwadi Centres and educational institutions up to 12th standard to remain closed, online classes to continue," ANI tweet read.

In a letter dated Jan 22, Uttarakhand Govt extends COVID restrictions in the state till January 31. All Anganwadi Centres and educational institutions up to 12th standard to remain closed, online classes to continue pic.twitter.com/cgLdH5wbDX — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) January 24, 2022

Earlier, schools in the state were closed till January 16. Also, they imposed restrictions along with a ban on election rallies or protests to curb the spread of any more infections. Not just this, markets were allowed to open from 6 am to 10 pm, social gatherings such as gyms, shopping malls, cinema halls, salons and other public areas were allowed to open with only 50 per cent crowd, following all COVID-19 precautions. Sports stadium will also have 50 per cent occupancy.

Talking about COVID-19 cases in Uttarakhand, the weekly positivity rate has reached 16.87 per cent and the number of COVID-19 cases is also increasing.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv