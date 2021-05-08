Uttarakhand COVID Restrictions: It said, however, that private schools can conduct online classes during this period as per their convenience.

Dehradun | Jagran Education Desk: The Uttarakhand government on Saturday declared summer vacation for all public, private and day boarding schools in the state till June 30 in wake of the rising coronavirus cases in the country. It said, however, that private schools can conduct online classes during this period as per their convenience.

This comes a day after the state government annnounced a summar vacation for all higher education institutions in the state till June 12 to break the chain of the COVID-19 infection.

Earlier on May 3, the state government had issued an order for higher education institutions in the state, asking them to stay closed till further orders. However, it had asked them to continue the online mode of teaching.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma