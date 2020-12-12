It is reported that the students will need to get RT-PCR tests done and letters of permission from parents.

New Delhi| Jagran News Desk: The state government in Uttarakhand has given nod to the higher institution in the state to reopen colleges from December 15, as the state cabinet has given permission to higher educational institutions to start conducting offline classes.

The colleges in the state were closed since the coronavirus induced lockdown was imposed in March this year and now the colleges are set to reopen after nine months on December 15.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the state cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat here on Wednesday. It is reportedly said that a committee chaired by the chief secretary had already submitted its report to the government on opening institutions of higher education in the state which got the Cabinet's nod.

Earlier, the schools in the states were reopened from November 2, with several Covid-19 safety measures set in place. However, the attendance in classrooms remained low due to the risk of the infection amid the global pandemic.

The cabinet cleared 27 out of a total of 29 proposals put before it on Wednesday. A presentation was also given at the cabinet meeting on how to carry out the COVID-19 vaccination exercise.

According to reports, it is said that the twenty percent of the state's total population will be vaccinated in the first phase of the exercise, including people above 55 years of age and frontline workers who are more at risk of contracting the infection.

The Ministry of Home Affairs and the Ministry of Health has also allowed the reopening of schools across the country, as per the state governments’ discretion. Many states have decided to keep the schools closed till December 31 due to the pandemic.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma