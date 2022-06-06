New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) is all set to announce the UK Board 10th, 12th Result 2022 today, (June 6). As per the official notice issued, the results will be declared at 4 PM today. Students who appeared in the exams are advised to keep a close eye on the official website. Once the results are declared, students can check and download their results from the official website of the education board -- ubse.uk.gov.in.

In order to reduce any hassle, the education board will declare the results online via the official websites. Students should also note that the education board will announce both class 10, 12 results together today (June 6). Talking about numbers, then nearly 2, 42, 955 candidates had registered for the 10th 12th board exams this year. Out of these, 1, 29, 785 candidates had appeared for the class 10th exam, whereas 1 lakh has appeared for the Class 12 exam.

If you also appeared for the exam and want to check the results, then here's how you can check the results by following these simple steps.

UK Board 10th, 12th Results 2022: How to check your score

Step 1: Go to the official website -- ubse.uk.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, students will find the link that reads 'UK Board 10th/ 12th results 2022' -- click on that

Step 3: Students have to enter their roll number and other details as asked -- Click on submit

Step 4: The UK Board Class 10th, 12th results will appear on the screen

NOTE: Download and take a printout of the results for future use.

Students should note that in order to clear the exam, students need to score about 33 per cent in all subjects combined. If in case a student fails to score the minimum passing marks in one subject, then he or she will get the opportunity to sit for the compartment exam.

The education board conducted the exam from March 28, 2022, to April 19, 2022.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen