New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Uttarakhand Board of Secondary Education (UBSE) on Wednesday announced the results for class 10th and class 12th board exams. The Uttarakhand Board released the class 10th and class 12th scorecard on its official website at ubse.gov.in.

More than 3 lakh aspirants appeared for the examination of class 10th and 12th, this year. The declaration of exam results got postponed due to the ongoing situation of coronavirus pandemic.

This year a total of 1,19,164 students had taken the Uttarakhand Board 12th exam out of which 95,645 have passed the exams. The overall pass percentage is recorded at 80.26%. In class 10th exams, a total of 1,47,155 students appeared for the exam, of which 1,13,191 have passed making the total pass percentage of 76.91%.

This year also, the girls have outshined boys in Class 12 exams with 83.63 per cent pass percentage, while the passes percentage of boys stood at 76.68 per cent.

Class 12th toppers Top 3:

Beauty Vatsal- 96.60%

Yugal Joshi- 95.40%

Rahul Yadav- 95%

Class 10th topper:

Gaurav Saklani from New Tehri with 98.20%.

Check district-wise pass percentage

Bageshwar -- 90%

Rudraprayag district with 89.55%

Dehradun district is at last position in district wise result with 72.12%

How to check exam results:

Step-1 Candidates can check the result at the official website of UBSE, ubse.gov.in.

Step-2 Enter the allotted roll number in the given box.

Step-3 After matching ReCaptcha, click on ‘Get Results’

Step-4 Students can also visit Jagran Josh to check the results.

Step-5 UBSE 2020 result will be available, students can save the result for future reference

Appeared candidates can also get the results via SMS and a missed call. To get the result via SMS type- UK10<space>ROLLNUMBER. Send the SMS to 56263. UBSE result can also be received via missed call.

Pass percentage and toppers list of class 10th exams 2019

Out of 1.5 lakh candidates of Class 10 in UBSE, about 76 per cent have passed the examination in 2019. There were about 68 per cent boys and 80 per cent of girls who have passed the exam. Dehradun resident, Ananta Salanki has secured rank 1 in the state with 495 marks. Rishikesh resident Arpit Barthwal secured the second rank with 493 marks followed by Surakshi Gehtodi, Saurabh Barthwal, Harish Singh and Rekha Kumari.

Posted By: Srishti Goel