New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Uttrakhand Board has cancelled class 10 boards exams 2021 and has postponed class 12 exams 2021. Taking to Twitter, the state education minister Arvind Pandey, on Sunday, announced that owing to the safety of students amid the growing number of COVID-19 cases in the state, USEB (Uttarakhand Board of School Education) has decided to cancel and postpone the board exams 2021. The revised date sheet for class 12th by June 1 after reviewing the coronavirus situation in the state.

The board examinations were all set to start from May 4, 2021, for classes 10 and 12. Even the schools from classes 1-12 have been shut down in Haridwar, Dehradun and Haldwani till April 30, due to Kumbh Mela and the spike in coronavirus cases.

How Class 10 students will be promoted?

The class 10 students will be promoted to the next class, that is, class 11, on the basis of the marks obtained in the internal assessment and pre-boards.

This decision by the Uttarakhand board has been taken on the lines of CBSE, who cancelled class 10 exams and postponed class 12 exams earlier this week.

Apart from CBSE and Uttarakhand board, CISCE and other state boards such as the Maharashtra board, the Jharkhand board (JAC), the Gujarat board, Punjab board, among others, have postponed the board exams owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

In the year 2020, 1.47 lakh students appeared for class 10 exams and 1.19 lakh students for class 12 board exams held by the Uttarakhand Board. A similar number of students were expected to appear for the board exams this year as well.

Meanwhile, Uttrakhand reported 15,386 active cases and 1,856 deaths.

