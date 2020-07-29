LIVE UK Board 10th, 12th Result 2020: The Uttarakhand Board of Secondary Education on Wednesday declared the class 10th and class 12th board exam results 2020.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Uttarakhand Board of Secondary Education on Wednesday declared the class 10th and class 12th board exam results 2020. The students waiting for the results can check their scorecard on the official website of Uttarakhand Board of Secondary Education (UBSE) at ubse.uk.gov.in.

This year around 1.5 lakh students appeared for the High School or class 10 board exam whereas around 1.35 lakh students took the class 12th board exam.

Secretary of Uttarakhand Board of Secondary Education Neeta Tiwari recently said that the results for both class 10 and class 12 will be declared together in Ramnagar at the headquarters of Uttarakhand Board of Secondary Education. State education minister Arvind Pandey and chairman of the UK board RK Kunwar will also be present during the declaration.

Here are the LIVE Updates of Uttarakhand Board Results 2020:

11:55 am: In class 12th girls perform better with 83.63% pass percentage and boys have 76.68%

11:52 am: Out of the total 1,47,155 students who took the class 10th exam, 1,13,191 have passed making the total pass per cent - 76.91

11:48 am: A total of 1,19,164 students had taken the Uttarakhand Board 12th exam out of which 95,645 have passed. The overall pass per cent is 80.26%

11:45 am: Check top-3 rank holders’ names of class 12th

Beauty Vatsal- 96.60%

Yugal Joshi- 95.40%

Rahul Yadav- 95%

11:40 am: Uttarakhand class 12th topper is Beauty Vatsal. She scored 96.60%

11:35 am: Uttarakhand class 10th topper is Gaurav Saklani from New Tehri with 98.20%.

11:30 am: Class 12 pass percentage is 80.26% while Class 10 pass per cent is 76.91%

11:20 am: Ahead of result declaration, the UBSE official website has been facing glitch and is not opening now. According to website uaresults.nic.is displaying a text, "Result will be announced on 29th July 2020 after 11:00 AM"

11:15 am: Here's a list of alternative websites to check scores -

1. uaresults.nic.in

2. examresults.net

3. indiaresults.com

4. results.shiksha

11:13 am: The official website of Uttarakhand board has turned unresponsive due to technical glitch soon after the declaration of the

11:10 am: The results for both UBSE Class 10 and UBSE Class 12 have been announced in Ramnagar at the headquarters of Uttarakhand Board of Secondary Education

11:03 am: Steps to check your class 10th, class 12th results

Step 1. Visit the official website of the UK Board that is uaresults.nic.in.

Step 2. Enter roll number in the login space provided

Step 3. Now enter the captcha code displayed on the screen

Step 4. Click on ‘Get Result’ to view your UK Board Result 2020

Step 5. Download or take a print out of the UK Board Result 2020 online

10:55 am: Students who are residing in various containment zones and were not able to take the examinations have been marked on an average basis

10:50 am: Once declared, the UBSE Board will made Uttarakhand Class 10 Result and Uttarakhand Class 12 Result available on its official website at ubse.uk.gov.in.

10:40 am: Last year, the pass percentage in UK board for class 10 was 76.43%, while for Class 12 it was 80.13%.

10:30 am: Steps to check your results:

Step 1. Visit the official website of the UK Board that is uaresults.nic.in.

Step 2. Enter roll number in the login space provided

Step 3. Now enter the captcha code displayed on the screen

Step 4. Click on ‘Get Result’ to view your UK Board Result 2020

Step 5. Download or take a print out of the UK Board Result 2020 online

10:25 am: Students who will get marks less than the estimated can apply for UBSE rechecking or re-evaluation of answer sheets after the declaration of UK Board 10th result 2020 and UK Board 12th result 2020.

10:20 am: Here's a list of alternative websites to check scores -

1. uaresults.nic.in

2. examresults.net

3. indiaresults.com

4. results.shiksha

10:15 am: Students who could not appear in state board examinations due to being stuck in containment zones or home quarantine will be marked on the basis of average marks.

10:10 am: A total of 150,289 students have registered for Uttarakhand Board class 10 exams and 121,126 students have registered for class 12 board exams .

10:00 am: UBSE to declare class 10th, Class 12th board results at 11 am.

Posted By: Talib Khan