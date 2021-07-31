LIVE Uttarakhand Board 10th, 12th Result 2021: This year, as many as 2 lakh students are waiting for the results. The UBSE class 10 and 12 board exam was cancelled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic situation in the state.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Uttarakhand Board of Secondary Education is all set to declare UBSE Class 10 and 12 Result 2021 today, July 31, 2021. The result will be announced at 11 AM by state Education Minister Arvind Pandey at the press conference. Once announced, students will be able to check their results on the official website of Uttrakhand Board-- ubse.uk.gov.in and uaresults.nic.in.

This year, as many as 2 lakh students are waiting for the results. The UBSE class 10 and 12 board exam was cancelled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic situation in the state.

How to Check UBSE Class 10 and 12 Result 2021?

Step 1: Visit the official site of Uttarakhand Board- ubse.uk.gov.in



Step 2: Click on UBSE Class 10 or 12 Result 2021 link



Step 3: Enter login credentials such as roll number, date of birth, etc



Step 4: Uttarakhand Board Result 2021 will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download and take a printout for future references

Those students who will not be satisfied with their Class 10 or Class 12 Result 2021 can appear for the special exam. The exam will be conducted once the COVID-19 situation gets normalised in the state. More details regarding the same will be announced after the declaration of the result.

UBSE Class 10 Result 2021: Evaluation Criteria

Since the exam was not held, Uttarakhand Board chalked out a fair assessment policy to mark the students. As per the policy, the class 10 students have been marked based on their performance in class 9 and class 10 pre-board, unit test, half-yearly and internal assessments.

UBSE Class 12 Result 2021: Evaluation Criteria

Uttarakhand Board chalked out a fair assessment scheme for Class 12 students as well. As per the scheme, the 12th result is based on students performance in class 10, 11 and 12 exams.

Students are advised to keep a close eye on the official website of Uttarakhand or English Jagran for the lastest updates on Uttarakhand Board Result 2021.

