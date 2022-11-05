Uttarakhand Announces MBBS In Hindi From 2023 Session, Second State To Do So After Madhya Pradesh

AFTER Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand will also be taught the medical course in Hindi and as well as English from the next academic session. With this, Uttarakhand will be the second state to offer the MBBS course in Hindi after MP.

The State Medical Education Minister Dhan Singh Rawat on Friday said the decision has been taken in view of the special importance being given by the Centre to Hindi, PTI quoted.

The state's Medical Education Department has constituted a four-member expert committee in this regard. The panel is headed by Dr CMS Rawat, principal of Government Medical College, Srinagar in Pauri district, the minister said.

The committee will prepare a draft of a new syllabus for colleges after studying the MBBS Hindi syllabus in government colleges of Madhya Pradesh, the minister said. After receiving the panel's draft and completing the necessary procedures, the MBBS course in Hindi will start in the next academic session, he added.

Earlier On October 16, Union Home Minister Amit Shah released textbooks in Hindi of three subjects for MBBS students as part of an ambitious project of the Madhya Pradesh government to impart medical education in Hindi.

Madhya Pradesh is the first state to start the MBBS course in the Hindi language in the country. Three subjects that Initially have been selected to be studied in Hindi include Anatomy, Physiology and Biochemistry.

A team of 97 experts have been working on the preparation of books at Gandhi Medical College, Bhopal. They have been translating the book from English to Hindi. Speaking on the Centre's move, Madhya Pradesh medical education minister Vishwas Sarang said that the move will bring a big change in the advancement of education in Hindi medium.

"It was not an easy task but we prepared it in very easy language. We have prepared it so that it will be helpful in the studies of the students," an expert involved in the translation told ANI.





(With Agencies Inputs)