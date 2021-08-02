Schools in UP will reopen from August 16 with 50 per cent capacity. Colleges and universities will also reopen in UP from September 1. Meanwhile, entrance for higher institutes will begin from August 5.

Lucknow | Jagran Education Desk: The Uttar Pradesh government on Monday (August 2) announced that intermediate schools in the state will reopen from August 16. Schools will be allowed to function with 50 per cent capacity. Colleges and universities will also reopen in UP from September 1. Meanwhile, the state government has given instructions to begin the process of entrance for students in colleges/universities from August 5.

This comes after UP CM Yogi Adityanath's meeting in Lok Bhavan regarding the re-opening of the school. Deputy CM Dinesh Sharma is also said to take a meeting in the department from 2.30 pm onwards.

Earlier today, many states in the country such as Punjab, Chhattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand also announced the reopening of schools from August 2 onwards. In these states educational institutes will be opened either completely to in a phased manner for particular classes. Check the full list of schools reopening from August 2 HERE.

The schools in UP will be opened amid strict COVID-19 protocols. All schools have been instructed to follow these protocols. It will be mandatory for students to wear masks along with social distancing. Students are also required to get the written consent of their parents to attend the classes. Without parent's consent students will not be called for classes.

Schools were shut down in the country in view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic last year. As the number of cases has begun to decrease in many parts, state governments are allowing the reopening of educational institutes in a phased manner amid proper COVID protocols.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha