The order was issued on 2 August 2021 by the Uttar Pradesh State Government to open all government and private schools in the state for students from class 9 to class 12. Scroll down to know more

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: While schools have already been opened for senior classes in various states, schools for secondary classes in Uttar Pradesh will be reopened from today that is on August 16, 2021. This came after the COVID-19 cases saw a dip post the second wave.

The mandate was issued on 2 August 2021 by the Uttar Pradesh State Government to open all government and private schools in the state for students from class 9 to class 12. Post this, normal sessions to take place while keeping in mind the COVID-19 guidelines for students, parents and shools, which will be mandatory for all to follow.

Rules

Students from class 9 to class 12 will have to attend school from August, 16 2021. The schools will open for 5 days a week except Saturday and Sunday.

The schools will open for two shifts - from 8 am to 12 noon and from 12.30 pm to 4.30 pm.

In one shift, 50 per cent of students will attend classes while the rest alf of them will attend in the next shift.

Schools will have to make arrangements for hand sanitizer, handwash, thermalscanning, pulse oximeter and first aid in the premises.

If any student, teacher or staff shows the symptoms of cough, cold, fever, they will have to be sent back.

All students, teachers or staff will be allowed entry only after handwashing or sanitizing.

The school bus will have to be sanitized every day.

Students will be allowed to sit in the classrooms with the COVID-19 protocol.

Schools in urban areas will have to make arrangements to sanitize schools by Municipal Corporation/Municipality and Gram

The District Inspector of Schools of all the districts in the state and the Joint Director of Education in the division will ensure that all the guidelines are followed.

Know the condition of other states

Like Uttar Pradesh, the Andhra Pradesh government had also given permission to open schools from today, August 16. Whereas, schools in Maharashtra to open from August 17. According to the information shared by Varsha Gaikwad, Education Minister of the Maharashtra government, students from classes 5th to 8th in rural areas and from classes 8th to 12th in urban areas can attend schools.

On the other hand, schools in Rajasthan and Tamil Nadu for senior classes, 9 to 12, are expected to be opened from September, 1 in media reports. At the same time, schools in Haryana, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Lakshadweep, Puducherry, Nagaland, Chhattisgarh and Himachal Pradesh have been opened from the first week of August.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal