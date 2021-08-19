Uttar Pradesh Schools Reopening: UP schools will be resuming physical classes after 17 months. Schools were closed in Uttar Pradesh after the outbreak of COVID-19 in March 2020, ever since then, schools have been conducting virtual classes.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: As the COVID-19 cases are decreasing, Uttar Pradesh resumed physical classes for senior classes 9 to 12. However, now the state government is planning to reopen schools for middle and primary classes. As per the official notice, physical classes for classes 6 to 8 will reopen from August 23, 2021, while classes 1 to 5 will reopen from September 1, 2021. UP schools will be resuming physical classes after 17 months.

Earlier, Uttar Pradesh reopened classes for classes 9 to 12 from August 16, 2021, though with 50 per cent capacity and no mandatory attendance. The classes are being conducted in two shifts due to the COVID-19 pandemic scare. The state government has directed schools to follow COVID-19 safety protocols.

Uttar Pradesh Schools Reopening Dates

Event Date Schools to reopen for classes 1 to 5 From September 1, 2021 Schools to reopen for classes 6 to 8 From August 23, 2021

Schools were closed in Uttar Pradesh after the outbreak of COVID-19 in March 2020, ever since then, schools have been conducting virtual classes. Owing to this, the state government had to cancel the Class 10 and 12 Board Exam 2021. It announced the results based on their past performances.

The decision to reopen schools was taken after CM Yogi Adityanath instructed the officials to make preparation for opening schools. He further directed to conduct sanitisation in every class after every shift.

Talking about COVID-19 cases, the number of active cases in the state is 420, while the total number of vaccination doses in the state is 6,06,06,763.

Other than Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Bihar, Chattisgarh and Rajasthan have resumed the physical classes for students.

Meanwhile, talking about the upcoming boards UP Board, CBSE and CISCE have chalked out a new way to conduct Board Exam 2021-22 due to the current circumstances of COVID-19. UP Board has also released the tentative date sheet, that is, exams will be conducted in February (Practical Exam) and March (Theory Exam).

