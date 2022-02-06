New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Uttar Pradesh government has allowed schools from classes 9th onwards and degree colleges to resume offline classes from February 7, said Additional Chief Secretary, Home, Awanish K Awasthi. The decision has been taken in view of the decreasing COVID-19 cases in the state.

He further added that all COVID-19 protocols, particularly wearing face masks, maintaining social distancing and setting up a helpdesk, would be strictly followed.

"Uttar Pradesh | Educational institutions for classes 9 & above, along with all degree colleges, will be restarted from February 7, 2022, until further orders: Additional Chief Secretary, Home, Awanish K Awasthi," ANI tweet read.

Uttar Pradesh | Educational institutions for classes 9 & above, along with all degree colleges, will be restarted from February 7, 2022, until further orders: Additional Chief Secretary, Home, Awanish K Awasthi pic.twitter.com/NAYtREJSwo — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) February 6, 2022

Earlier on Friday, CM Yogi Adityanath, during a meeting with administrative officials, had announced that the third wave of coronavirus is under control, and in view of the same schools and colleges will be reopened from February 7, 2022.

"On January 17, active cases in the state were 1,01,600 and now it has come to 41,000 and within a week it may become zero," CM Yogi said.

Uttar Pradesh is not the only state that has allowed educational institutions to resume offline classes. Earlier, Delhi, West Bengal, Odisha, Haryana, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Telangana state governments had announced the reopening of schools and colleges.

Meanwhile, the education ministry has issued its revised guidelines regarding schools and colleges reopening and has asked all states and UTs to strictly follow them.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv