Lucknow | Jagran News Desk: All schools, colleges and all other educational institutions will remain closed in Uttar Pradesh till January 16 after the Yogi Adityanath-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government extended the coronavirus-induced restrictions in the state amid spike in COVID-19 cases.

Earlier, the state government had closed schools for classes 1 to 9 til January 14.

"Physical classes have also been suspended in all educational institutions till January 16. Classes in online mode can continue. However, scheduled examinations can be conducted," the new order read.

The fresh instructions were issued after Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reviewed the COVID-19 situation in the state. During the review meeting, it was decided that the night curfew will continue in Uttar Pradesh till further instructions.

Adityanath, who will soon face the election battle, also directed officials to monitor the situation regularly and take necessary steps and actions to check the spread of the deadly COVID-19.

He also directed co-morbid patients, the elderly and children should be given special attention. Monitoring committees should run a door-to-door program to prepare the list of unvaccinated people so that they can be motivated and encouraged for vaccination, he told officials.

"Monitoring committees and Integrated Covid Command Centres should be fully operational. Separate numbers should be issued for home isolation, monitoring committees, ambulance and teleconsultation," the official release of the state government read.

"Teleconsultation facility should also be made available to the people by deploying a panel of doctors in every district. Medicine kits should be made available to the people as per their needs. Adequate availability of life-saving drugs needed during the treatment of Covid-19 should be ensured," it added.

As per the Union Health Ministry, Uttar Pradesh has over 18,500 active COVID-19 cases, out of which more 18,000 are in home isolation.. On Saturday, it had reported 6,411 new cases. Of the 6,411 new cases, 867 cases were reported from Lucknow, 1,141 from Gautam Buddh Nagar, 636 from Meerut and 683 from Ghaziabad.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma