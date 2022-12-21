Uttar Pradesh School Timings Revised Due To Cold Wave And Fog; Check New Timings Here

The Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday revised the school timing in several districts due to extreme cold waves and heavy fog situation. As per the order from the state government, the school timing will be from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm till December 31. The major places where the school timings have been changed include Lucknow and Ghaziabad among other districts.

"In view of the extreme cold wave in the district, the timings of all council/aided/recognised board schools from class 01 to 08 in the district from 21.12.2022 to 31.12.2022 will be from 10:00 Am to 3:00 PM.” reads the official notice.

In Lucknow, classes will start from 10 am to 3 pm till December 31, 2022. The office of the district magistrate, Lucknow released a notice announcing the winter school timing change. Meanwhile, the authorities in Ghaziabad have also released notices to change school timings due to low visibility caused by heavy fog.

In the instructions, the Ghaziabad district magistrate said the timings of all basic, and secondary schools, madrasa education board, Sanskrit schools and council schools will change from December 21 onwards. Classes 1 to 12 will be starting from 9 am to ensure the safety of students amid several accidents reported due to low visibility.