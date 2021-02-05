Schools across Uttar Pradesh will reopen for classes 6 to 8 from February 10, the state government announced on Friday

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Schools across Uttar Pradesh will reopen for students of grades 6 to 8 from February 10, while classes 1 to 5 will begin from March 1, the state government announced on Friday, as reported by news agency ANI.

All education institutions were shut in the state in March, last year, as part of the measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. The government has asserted that the schools shall be reopened with necessary COVID-19 protocols

A proposal for reopening the schools on the said dates was earlier sent by the Education Department of the Uttar Pradesh government to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Days prior to the finalisation of dates, the Chief Minister had ordered a fresh assessment on the COVID-19 situation in the state.

The coronavirus cases in Uttar Pradesh have fallen sharply over the past few weeks. The state is leading in the vaccination of frontline and healthcare workers under the first phase of the inoculation drive. Schools were opened for higher classes in Uttar Pradesh in October itself, while for the rest the Education Department had recommended conducting online classes as before.

With nationwide daily caseload hovering around 10,000 and vaccination drive kicked off, several states and Union Territories have either reopened schools or announced plans for the same. Gujarat, Telangana, Meghalaya, Karnataka, Himachal Pradesh, national capital and the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir reopened schools for higher classes on February 1 in view of the impending board exams.

