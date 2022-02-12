Lucknow | Jagran Education Desk: The Uttar Pradesh government has decided to ease the COVID-19 restrictions and reopen the schools for classes nursery to 8 with strict adherence with COVID-19 protocols from Monday, February 14. The decision has been taken considering the improvement in the coronavirus pandemic situation in the state.

"Schools will reopen for classes Nursery to 8 from February 14 with the strict following of COVID protocols till further orders," the order read.

Schools for classes 9 to 12 and all degree colleges had already been resumed from February 7 in Uttar Pradesh.

This comes at a time when Uttar Pradesh is undergoing assembly elections for the year 2022. The first phase of the polling is already over for 58 assembly constituencies in 11 districts.

Further, the State government has also allowed the reopening of gyms, swimming pools, restaurants, and offices. They are allowed to function as earlier keeping in place all the COVID-19 guidelines, as per an official order.

"Gyms, swimming pools, restaurants, hotels, and cinema halls will operate as earlier while water parks will remain shut," the order said.

The government order also states that a COVID-19 help desk will be placed at all the places to ensure the wearing of masks, social distancing, sanitisation, and other protocols are being followed.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh has reported a total of 18,016 COVID-19 active cases at present, as per Union Health Ministry data. The country reported as many as 50,407 fresh COVID19 cases. With this, the country's active caseload currently stands at 6,10,443 which accounts for 1.43 per cent of total cases.

The daily positivity rate in India has been recorded at 3.48 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 5.07 per cent. A total of 1,36,962 patients have recovered in the last 24 hour and 804 deaths increased the total reported death count to 5,07,981.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha