UP Coronavirus Restrictions: The order by the UP government also stated that all the examinations of classes 1 to 8 scheduled between March 24 and 31, therefore, have also been postponed.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Uttar Pradesh government on Monday night ordered the closure of all schools and other educational institutions till Holi in wake of the uptick in COVID-19 cases in the state. In its order, the UP government said that schools for classes 1 to 8 will remain suspended from March 24 till March 31 for Holi vacations.

The order by the UP government also stated that all the examinations of classes 1 to 8 scheduled between March 24 and 31, therefore, have also been postponed. A decision to this effect was taken at a late-night meeting on Monday, chaired by the chief minister.

The UP Government's order also stated that all other educational institutions, including schools between classes 9 and 12, and higher education institutions where examinations are not scheduled, will be closed from March 25 to March 31. Meanwhile, all other educational institutions where examinations are scheduled between March 25 and March 31, will remain open only for examinations.

The government has directed all the students to appear for the examinations while following all necessary Covid-19 protocols. Speaking about the same, Uttar Pradesh Education Minister Satish Dwivedi said that the government will take a final decision on starting the new academic session through offline mode after the COVID-19 assessment in the state.

"All examinations of classes 1 to 8 stand cancelled till further notice. After March 31, depending upon the situation, we will decide whether to promote all students or extend the academic session and hold examinations in state government-run institutions," he said as quoted by news agency IANS.

Since children under 10 years come under the high-risk zone, directives have been issued not to allow schools to function till March 31. Meanwhile, in a related development, the state government has also cancelled the leave of all police personnel till the Holi festival.

