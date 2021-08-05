Only 50 per cent of the students will be allowed to attend the classes. Guidelines have also been issued in regard to the matter. The process of admission in UG first year has also been started from Thursday.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Uttar Pradesh government is planning to reopen all the universities in the state from August 16 for the new academic session for the second-year students of Undergraduate (UG) and Masters (PG). However, only 50 per cent of the students will be allowed to attend the classes. Guidelines have also been issued in regard to the matter. The process of admission in UG first year has also been started from Thursday.

Institutes that take students on the basis of merit of intermediate marks will start their session from September 1. The students, who will enroll themselves in the first year of the undergraduate programme, will be able to start their class from 13th September once they clear their entrance test.

Guidelines have been issued by Additional Chief Secretary (Higher Education) Monika S Garg to the Registrars of all Universities and Principals of Colleges. UG 2nd and the 3rd-year result will be declared by 31st August. In such a situation, the UG third year and PG first-year classes will start from 13 September.

Talking about the necessary Covid-19 protocols, then the thermal screening will be done at the entry gates of the college, proper sanitisation would take place, spitting inside the campus has been banned. Meanwhile, students belonging to different classes will be granted entry from different college gates. On the other hand, physical distancing would be also be maintained.

A Covid test will be conducted if any student, teacher, and college employee who experiences symptoms like fever and cold. Students will be called in different batches in the mess and the timings of the mess will also be extended.

Students will be informed prior about their classes via timetable whether it is offline or online. Classes can be held in two to three shifts to avoid overcrowding.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen