UP Board 12th Exam 2021 CANCELLED: The decision came days after the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Tuesday cancelled the class 12th board exams.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Uttar Pradesh's Deputy Chief Minister, Dinesh Sharma on Thursday announced that the state government has decided to cancel the class 12 intermediate board exams 2021 in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in which Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma, who holds charge of the Secondary Education department, was also present.

Additional Chief Secretary, Information, Navneet Sehgal as quoted by news agency PTI said that "examination for the UP board class 12 has been cancelled." The decision came days after the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Tuesday cancelled the class 12th board exams.

Nearly 26 lakh candidates are registered for the class 12 board exams in the state. The state had last month cancelled the class 10 UP Board exam following which nearly 30 lakh candidates, who had registered for it, were promoted to class 11.

Many state boards have cancelled the class 12 exam after the Union government on Tuesday decided to cancel the CBSE Class 12 board exams amid the COVID-19 pandemic with Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserting that the decision has been taken in the interest of students and that the anxiety among students, parents and teachers must be put to an end.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court on Thursday said that it is happy to note that the government has taken a decision to cancel the class 12 board exams, and directed the CBSE and CICSE to place on record objective criteria for assessment of marks in two weeks.

A bench of Justices AM Khanwilkar and Dinesh Maheshwari asked Attorney General K K Venugopal and advocate JK Das, appearing for the CISCE to place on record the parameters in two weeks.

“We are happy to note that the government has taken the decision to cancel class 12 board exams but we want that the objective criteria fixed for assessment of marks be placed before us,” the bench said.

The bench clarified that it will not give more time for placement of objective criteria as many students will be taking admissions in colleges in India and abroad. The top court said that it will go through the objective parameters for assessment of marks, so that if any one has any objections it can be dealt with.

