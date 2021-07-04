Though Uttar Pradesh Education Minister Dinesh Sharma had said that the class 10 and 12 scorecards would be released in the second week of July, a senior official, while speaking to India Today, has said that it has not decided the result declaration date yet.

Lucknow | Jagran Education Desk: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is all set to announce the class 10 and class 12 board results soon, which were cancelled because of the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. Once the result is declared, the candidates can check their scorecard at the official website of the Uttar Pradesh Board at upmsp.edu.in.

Though Uttar Pradesh Education Minister Dinesh Sharma had said that the class 10 and 12 scorecards would be released in the second week of July, a senior official, while speaking to India Today, has said that it has not decided the result declaration date yet.

"The board has not decided the result declaration date of the UP Class 10 and Class 12 exams. The students should keep a check on the official website," the official told India Today.

The evaluation of class 12 results will be based on the student's class 10th board as well as pre-board exams and class 11th results. The numbers will be divided by giving 50 per cent weightage to class 10th board exam, 10 per cent to pre-boards, and 40 per cent to class 11th exams.

On the other hand student, class 10 marks will be assessed on the following criteria that are 50 per cent marks obtained in class 9 and 50 per cent of marks obtained in pre-boards of class 10.

However, if a student is not satisfied by the marks given, they can opt for the next board examination without paying any fees. It is said that the results of the UP Board exams will be declared by the end of July.

Here's how you can check the board results

Step 1: Visit the official website of UP board - upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in or upmspresults.up.nic.in

Step2: search for the link which says, "UP board intermediate result 2021" on the home page of the website

Step 3: Fill in your roll number and centre code and - Click submit

Step 4: Once you fill in the details, a page will open in front of you showing you’re UP Board Results 2021

As per numbers, 29.4 lakh candidates had registered for UP board exams among which 19,825 students have opted for the private board, and the rest of them are regular students. On the other hand, 56.04 lakh students in UP are waiting for the result declaration. Meanwhile, 26.10 lakh candidates have registered for class 12th board exams, out of which 25.17 lakh were regular students while 92,658 were private students.

