UP Board 10th, 12th Results 2021 DECLARED: This year, the board has recorded a passing percentage of 97.88 per cent for class 12. Similarly, 99.53 per cent candidates have passed the class 10 board exams in Uttar Pradesh.

Lucknow | Jagran Education Desk: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamil Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) on Saturday declared the state board exam results for class 10 and 12 at its official websites -- upmsp.edu.in or upresults.nic.in. This year, the board has recorded a passing percentage of 97.88 per cent for class 12. Similarly, 99.53 per cent candidates have passed the class 10 board exams in Uttar Pradesh.

This year, around 56 lakh candidates -- 29.95 lakh students for class 10 and 26.04 lakh students for class 12 -- had registered for the Uttar Pradesh board exams, which were cancelled this year in wake of the COVID-19 crisis. However, on June 20, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma had said that the board exam results would be declared on the previous year performance of the candidates.

Here are the LIVE Updates from the big story:

16:33 hours: Stream-wise pass percentage for UP Board 12th Results 2021:

Science -- 97.88 per cent

Commerce -- 97.22 per cent

Humanities -- 97.92 per cent

16:10 hours: This year, 99.53 per cent candidates have passed the class 10 board exams.

16:05 hours: BREAKING: The UP Board has declared class 10 board exam results.

16:00 hours: This year, 97.88 per cent candidates have passed the class 12 board exams.

15:45 hours: BREAKING: The UP Board has declared class 12 board exam results.

15:15 hours: The candidates can also check their class 10 results via SMS. For this, they would need to send UP10ROLL NUMBER to 56263.

15:10 hours: The candidates can check their results at upmsp.edu.in, upmspresults.up.nic.in and upresults.nic.in.

15:05 hours: Around 56 lakh candidates -- 29.95 lakh students for class 10 and 26.04 lakh students for class 12 -- had registered for the Uttar Pradesh board exams this year.

14:55 hours: Media reports suggest that the Uttar Pradesh board will not declare the merit list this year.

14:50 hours: Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma, however, has said that the candidates who are not satisfied with their can reappear for the exams.

14:40 hours: The board has said that the results would be declared on the previous year performance of the candidates.

14:35 hours: The board exams for classes 10 and 12 were cancelled this year in wake of the COVID-19 crisis in India. Notably, several other states and UTs had also cancelled the exams this year.

14:30 hours: However, the candidates can download their mark sheets only after 4 pm from the official websites of the Uttar Pradesh Board at upmsp.edu.in or upresults.nic.in.

14:25 hours: The UPMSP will declare the class 10 and class 12 state board exam results today at 3.30 pm.

