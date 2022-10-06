UTET 2022: UBSE Expected To Release Answer Key Soon; Here's How To Download

The answer key for the UTET 2022 is expected to be released by the Uttarakhand Board of Secondary Education, UBSE is expected to release soon. The education body will soon release the answer key for Paper 1 and Paper. Students who appeared in the exam are advised to keep a close eye on the official website. Once the education body will release the answer key, students can check and download the from the official website -- ukutet.com and ubse.uk.gov.in

Back on September 30, 2022, the education body conducted the Uttarakhand Teacher Eligibility Test, UTET for candidates. If media reports are to be believed, the education board will release the answer key in the first week of October. However, students should note that an official confirmation regarding the same is yet to be released by the education body.

If you also appeared for the entrance exam and want to download your answer key, then here's how you can do it by following these simple steps.

UTET 2022 Answer Key: How To Download

Step 1: Go to the official website -- ukutet.com and ubse.uk.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, students will find the link that reads 'UTET 2022 Answer Key' -- Click on that

Step 3: Now, students need to enter their login credentials as asked

Step 4: Once clicked submit, the UTET 2022 Answer Key will be displayed on the screen

NOTE: Download and take a printout for future use.

Further, candidates should note that in order to clear the exams, students who belong to the general category need to score 60 per cent (90 out of 150). On the other hand, the candidate who belongs to SC, ST, and OBC categories needs to score 55 per cent marks (82 out of 150).

Earlier, the validity of the UTET certificate was limited to seven years from the year of the result declaration. However, now students can use the certificate lifetime. Students are further advised to keep a close eye on the official website of the education board for more information.