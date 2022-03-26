New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Legal Entrepreneurship and Incubation Cell of New Delhi-based University School of Law and Legal Studies, GGSIPU, organised ‘The National Webinar on Law and Economics’ on 6th March, 2022. The event was organized under the leadership and supervision of Honorable Vice- Chancellor Prof. ( Dr.) Mahesh Verma, Sh. Shailendra Singh Parihar, Registrar and Prof. Amar Pal Singh, Dean, USLLS.

Anil Trigunayat, IFS Retd., Former Ambassador and Mr. Vivek Sood, Senior Advocate Supreme Court of India were keynote speakers of the inaugural session of the webinar. The event was organized by Dr. Anuradha Jha and Dr.Zubair Ahmed Khan, Faculty Coordinators of LEIC, USLLS.

The inaugural session was followed with two parallel technical session where 37 presentations were made on different aspects of law and economics including cryptocurrency, IPR audit, tax implications on corporate law regime, critical perspective of IBC Code, etc.

The webinar discussed about significance of inter-relationship between law and economics. It was highlighted that as to how law is treated as best social tool to promote economic efficiency in general.

The event covered discussion on holistic perspective of economic diplomacy and importance of foreign investment.

The keynote speaker and paper presenters also made important observation on rise of starts-up and entrepreneurship in the field of law and economics especially after the introduction of national education policy. Hence, law and economy are two intertwined branches which cannot be separated from each other and are ever evolving due to the dynamic nature of both the subjects.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma