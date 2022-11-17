US Most Preferred Destination For Indian Students Opting To Study Abroad

The number of Indian students in the United States of America increased by 19 per cent in 2022 as compared to the last year. Approx 21 per cent of over one million foreign students studying in the US are Indian students, a report by Open Doors released by the Institution of International Education. More than 2 lakh Indian students preferred the US as a study destination in the 2021-22 academic year, the report further stated.

Open Doors report provides broad data on international students and scholars teaching at a higher education institution in the USA. Along with this, the report also provides the trend of a number of US students studying abroad for academic credit at their home colleges or universities.

Gloria Berbena, The Minister Counselor for Public Diplomacy greeted Indian students by saying, "Congratulations to India on leading the globe in the number of students choosing the United States. It is clear that Indian students and their parents recognize the value of US education, one that prepares them to leverage their newly gained know-how to tackle the world’s challenges and readies them for future opportunities, whether that’s in Artificial Intelligence, emerging technologies or entrepreneurship and innovation."

The growth rate of Indian Students in the US is more than Chinese students in 2022-23. Before the Covid 19 Pandemic, there was a decline in the number of students, which had fallen in the year 2018-19 to 2019-20 by 4.4 per cent and 13.2 per cent, respectively. However, the year 2021-22 showed a massive increase in the number of Indian Students enrolled in US universities.

Currently, the Indian student population is the second largest in the US. There are a total of 9,14,065 international students studying in the US out of which over 2 lakh are Indians. According to this, India stands in the second position after China in terms of the student population in the US. Most of the students went the US to pursue their higher education in science, technology, engineering, mathematics, social sciences, business and management etc.