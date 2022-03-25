New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board, Lucknow, (UPBEB) is likely to announce the results of the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test, UPTET 2022 today (March 25). Candidates who appeared for the exam are advised to keep a close eye on the official website of the education board -- updeled.gov.in

It should be noted that the UPTET 2022 result dates are tentative, and the Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board is yet to announce an official date regarding the declaration of results. It is expected that the education board is likely to announce the date of the results as well.

At the end of January, the provisional answer key of the exam was released by the education body. Now the candidates are hoping to see their results and waiting anxiously for the same. The UPTET exam took place on January 23 across Uttar Pradesh.

If you have also appeared for the exam and want to check the results, then here's how you can do it by following this step-wise guide.

UPTET 2022 Result: How to check UPTET results

Step 1: Go to the official website of the education board -- updeled.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage of the website, students will find the link that reads, 'UPTET Final Answer Key' or 'UPTET 2021-22 Results.' (once the results are declared) -- Click on that

Step 3: Now, a new page with relevant details will open in front of the candidate.

Step 4: Candidates need to fill the roll number etc.

Step 5: Once done, UPTET 2022 Results and final answer key will be displayed on the screen

NOTE: Download and print a copy for future references

Talking about numbers, then a total of 21,65,179 candidates registered for the exam. This included 12,91,627 for the primary level and 8,73,552 for the upper primary level, which was registered for the UPTET-2021.

Meanwhile, for the primary level, a total of 2,532 examination centres, and for the upper primary level, a total of 1,733 examination centres were set up all across Uttar Pradesh.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen