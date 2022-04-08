New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board, Lucknow, (UPBEB) will declare the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test, UPTET Results 2021-22 today (April 8). Candidates who appeared for the exam are advised to keep a close eye on the official website of the education board. Once the results are released, candidates can easily check and download the results from -- updeled.gov.in.

The UPTET 2021-22 exam took place on January 23, 2022. Initially, the exam was supposed to take place on November 28, 2021. However, the teacher eligibility test got cancelled due to alleged paper leak news which was circulated everywhere.

In order to check the results, candidates would need to use their credentials to log in. Candidates can also view their final answer key along with the UPTET 2021-22 results which were released on 7th April.

If you have also appeared for the exam and want to check the results, then here's how you can do it by following the step-wise guide.

UPTET Result 2021-22: How to check

Step 1: Go to the official website of the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test – updeled.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage of the website, candidates will find the link that reads ‘UPTET 2021 Result (check here).’-- Click on that

Step 3: Now, the candidate needs to enter their login details as asked or view the result PDF

Step 4: The UPTET Result 2021-22 will be displayed on your screen

NOTE: Download and print a copy for future references.

Nearly 20 lakh of students are waiting for their UPTET results. The results were initially supposed to be released on February 25. However, due to the UP Assembly election, the board did not release the results. Several students had taken to social media to express their anger about the delay in the declaration of results.

UPTET Result 2021-22 certificate validity has also been extended for a lifetime. Now candidates will be able to use their certificate for as long as they want, and it will not expire.

Candidates are advised to keep a check on the official website of the education board for more information.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen