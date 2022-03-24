New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test or UPTET 2021 result is expected to be announced any time soon. According to media reports, the authorities will release the results for UPTET 2021 on March 25. Once it is released, candidates who had appeared for the exams will be able to check their scores. For that, candidates need to visit the official website of the government at– updeled.gov.in.

Candidates have been waiting for the results to be announced since February 25, 2022. It was the initial date given by Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board (UPBEB), Lucknow for releasing the results. However, it got delayed due to the UP Elections 2022 but now it has been over 10 days since the 2022 assembly elections in 5 states got over, still, the scores are not announced yet. The results have been pending from around a month now which has made candidates anxious as they are demanding the board to release them soon.

It must be noted if the UPTET 2021 results are announced on March 25, the final answer key for the exams will also be released thereafter. Meanwhile, the primary answer key for UPTET 2021 has been released. It can be accessed via the above-given website.

Here's how you can check UPTET Result 2021: Step-by-step guide

Step 1- Go to the official UPBEB website updeled.gov.in

Step 2- Click on the UPTET 2021 result link available on the homepage once it has been declared

Step 3- Enter your registration number, OTP, and captcha to login into the UPTET candidate portal

Step 4- Check your UPTET 2021 result and check all details

Step 5- Download and save your UPTET result for future use.

UPTET 2021 exam conducted on November 28, 2021 was cancelled due to an alleged paper leak. The exam was then taken on January 23, 2022.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha