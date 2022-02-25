New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test or UPTET result 2021 has been postponed. The UPTET results for 2021 have been delayed due to the ongoing elections in the state. The results for the state's teacher eligibility test will be released on the official website of the board at updeled.gov.in in March 2022. It will be released by Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board (UPBEB). The new date for the exam will be announced soon.

This comes after, Uttar Pradesh Examination Regulatory Authority (PNP) secretary Anil Bhushan Chaturvedi sought permission from the government to announce the UPTET result 2021 on February 25, this year. However, the government's committee did not approve the declaration of the UPTET 2021 result on the proposed date.

Here's all you need to know

Scheduled UPTET exam date 2021 - January 23, 2022

- January 23, 2022 New UPTET exam date 2021 - Postponed till March. The proposed date for February 25 has been rejected.

- Postponed till March. The proposed date for February 25 has been rejected. Conducting body of UPTET exams - The Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board (UPBEB) conducts UPTET exams

- The Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board (UPBEB) conducts UPTET exams Where to check results- UPTET official website updeled.gov.in

UPTET official website updeled.gov.in Credentials required- registration number and password

When will the final answer key for UPTET 2021 be released?

The final UPTET 2021 answer key will be out along with the result or later. It will be published anytime in the form of PDF files for paper 1 and paper 2 separately.

How to check the UPTET 2021 result?

The direct link to check the UPTET 2021 result will be activated on the homepage of the UPTET official website once the results are out. Candidates have just have to click on that link and enter the valid login credential.

UPTET 2021 result - helpline number

For any query related to the results, candidates can call on these numbers released by the board - 0532 2466761 / 2466769 / 2467504. You can also email at uptethelpline@gmail.com

Posted By: Sugandha Jha