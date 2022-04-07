New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) result dates for the year 2021 have been shared. The final answer key for the entrance exam will be released on April 7 while the results will be out on 8 April 2022 as per Anil Bhushan, the Secretary of the Examination Regulatory Authority, ERA of Uttar Pradesh. Once the final answer key is released today, candidates will be able to download it from the official website of the Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board (UPBEB) at – updeled.gov.in. The UPTET 2021 Sarkari result will also be made available on the same website a day after. The results will be out for over 20 lakh candidates who appeared for the Teacher Eligibility Test.

Here's what the officials have said

"The go ahead from the state government has been received. Now based on the report of subject experts, the revised answer key of UPTET 2021 will be declared on April 7 and the result based on it will be declared on April 8,” Secretary of ERA, UP Anil Bhushan Chaturvedi told reporters.

Earlier, the date for the release of the final answer key for UPTET 2021 was on February 23, 2022, and the UPTET Result 2021 was to be declared on February 25, 2022. However, the UPTET Sarkari result dates were postponed due to the UP Assembly Elections 2022. Now that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has sown in for the second term the final release of the results has been communicated.

Here is how to check UPTET Results 2021

Step 1: First visit the official website at -- updeled.gov.in

Step 2: Then click on the link 'UPTET Final Answer Key' or 'UPTET 2021-22 Results' (once out) -- available on the homepage of the website.

Step 3: After that, a new page will open where you have to log in using your enrollment number

Step 4: Once you have logged in, the UPTET 2021 Results will be displayed on your screen

NOTE: Download and take a printout for future references

Posted By: Sugandha Jha