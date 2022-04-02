New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board, (UPBEB) is expected to declare the Uttar Pradesh Teachers Eligibility Test, UPTET Result 2021, today (April 2). Once the result is declared, candidates can visit the official UPBEB website, where they can easily check and download the results -- updeled.gov.in

Almost 20 lakh candidates are waiting for the UPTET 2021 results and the final answer key. As per local media and past trends, the UPBEB is expected to declare the UPTET 2021 results on April 2. However, the education board is yet to confirm the release date and time of the UPTET 2021 results. Over the past few days, the teacher eligibility test has been delayed many times.

Initially, as per the schedule shared by the education board, the UPTET results were supposed to be declared on February 25, 2022. However, as per media reports, the declaration of results got delayed due to the UP Assembly Elections 2022. Since then, lakhs of candidates have been waiting for their UPTET results.

If you have also appeared for the exam and want to check the results (once released), then here's how you can do it by following this step-wise guide.

UPTET Results 2021 – How to Check

Step 1: Go to the official website -- updeled.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage of the website, candidates will find the link 'UPTET Final Answer Key' or 'UPTET 2021-22 Results' (once out) -- click on it

Step 3: Now, a new page will open where candidates have to log in through their enrollment number

Step 4: The UPTET 2021 Results will be displayed on your screen

NOTE: Download and take a printout for future references

The Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board released the provisional answer keys on January 28, 2022. After which, candidates were given time till February 1, 2022, to raise objections. Now, the final answer key for UPTET 2021 will be released with the UPTET 2021 results.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen