New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board (UPBEB) is likely to declare the results of the Uttar Pradesh Teachers Eligibility Test, UPTET 2021 exams soon on the official website. According to several media reports the UPTET 2021 exam results can be released in a day or two.

According to several other reports, the UPTET exam results were slated to release on the official website only after the conclusion of UP Assembly Elections 2022. Now that elections in UP have almost dawned, it is likely that Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board might release the UPTET 2021 results on the official website at updeled.gov.in. The UPTET result 2022 was expected to be out by February 25 but was delayed likely due to the UP elections 2022.

UPTET Result 2021: How to check your scorecard

Go to the official UPBEB website updeled.gov.in

Click on the UPTET 2021 result link available on the homepage once it has been declared

Enter your registration number, OTP, and captcha to login into the UPTET candidate portal

Check your UPTET 2021 result and check all details

Download and save your UPTET result for future use.

It is advised that the students waiting for the UPTET 2021 Results should keep checking the updates on the official website to know about the exact date and time of the UPTET 2021 results.

Meanwhile, the provisional answer key for UPTET 2021 was released on January 27, 2022, and candidates were allowed to raise objections till February 1. Also, the final answer key for UPTET 2021 exam was released on February 23rd.

The UPTET 2021 exams were held on January 23, 2022. A total of 21,65,179 candidates had registered for UPTET 2021, which included 12,91,627 at primary level and 8,73,552 for the upper primary level.

