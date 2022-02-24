New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board, (UPBEB) is expected to release the final answer key for the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test UPTET 2021 today (February 24), and the results of the teacher eligibility test will be declared tomorrow (February 25). As per the schedule shared by the education body, the final answer of the UPTET 2021 was expected to release on February 23. However, with no update on the official website, the final answer key is likely been delayed and can be expected to release today. Candidates who appeared for the exam are requested to keep a close eye on the official website -- updeled.gov.in.

It should be noted that such delay was also witnessed during the release of admit card. On January 27, the education board released the UPTET provisional answer keys, and candidates were allowed to raise objections till February 1, 2022. The final answer key of UPTET will be released after evaluating and considering the valid objections made to the provisional answer key.

Candidates can easily check their final answer key by following the step-wise procedure given below.

UPTET Final Answer Key 2021: How to check

Step 1: Go to the official website of Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board – updeled.gov.in.

Step 2: The homepage of the website will consist of a link of 'UPTET Answer Key – Final.' -- Click on that

Step 3: Now, a new window will be open through which candidates will be able to check their responses and UPTET 2021 final answer key

Step 4: Candidates can check and download their result

NOTE: Take a printout of the final answer key and calculate your probable score

It should be noted that the date of the UPTET 2021 result can be changed by the administration if required. Over 18 Lakh candidates appeared for the teacher eligibility test which took place on January 23, 2022, in two shifts.

