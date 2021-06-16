Earlier, the UPTET (Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test) pass certificate was valid for five years and now the Yogi government has approved it to be for lifetime.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: It is great news for more than 21 lakh candidates who have passed the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) as Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered to make the pass certificate valid for lifetime. Yes, the validity of the certificate has been approved to be forever which earlier was present till 5 years only.

Before this, candidates in every five years had to appear and clear the UPTET exam again. But now the rules have changed and the decision came as per the guidelines of the Government of India. Recently, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal declared it officially that the TET (CTET & State TET) pass certificate will be valid for a lifetime.

The minister also stated that the respective state governments & Union Territories will take appropriate action to either revalidate the TET certificates or will issue totally fresh TET certificates to the students whose 7 years have already passed.

Ramesh Pokhrial even pointed out that this is a positive step in order to increase the employment possibilities for aspirants those who are looking for a career in teaching. This will bring special relief to those candidates, who were preparing for re-examination after the completion of the certificate period.

After the announcement of Union Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank regarding TET, on June 9, National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) has issued a release in this regard. In the 50th meeting of the National Counseling, it has been decided that the TET certificates will be valid for life from 2011 till now.

For the unversed, Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) is conducted once a year. In past 10 years, 8 examinations have been conducted in which more than 21 lakh candidates have been successfully passed. However, the UPTET was not conducted in the year 2012, and for 2020, the notification for the exam is still expected to release this month.

